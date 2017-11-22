Mubi suicide attack cruel – Buhari

Share This





















…As death toll rises to 50

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja and Umar Dankano Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari has described yesterday’s suicide bombing in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa state as “very cruel and dastardly.

This is coming as the Adamawa Police Command says the death toll in Tuesday’s Mubi mosque suicide attack has risen to 50.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari, while commiserating with families of the several victims, government and people of the state, assured that government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.

He enjoined the people in the entire North-east to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies in order to avert further attacks on soft targets by the terrorist group.

The President has also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara State.

Noting the current moves by the IGP to review police personnel and strategy in the state, Buhari directed him to visit the state and report back his findings about the deadly attacks.

The directives followed recent killings and wanton destruction carried out by unknown gunmen on communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.

The President prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the death of over fifty people in the Tuesday ‘s dawn prayers at a mosque named ‘Massalacin madina’ in Anguwar Shuwa area of Mubi North Local Government Area in the state.

Spokesmen of the Command, S.P Abubakar Othman told our correspondent in a mobile phone interview that, reports available to the command revealed that a 17 year old suicide bomber sneaked in to the Mosque during the subh(Early morning prayer) at about 5:05 AM yesterday (Tuesday)and detonated the IEDs loaded on his body killing many faithful.

“We have received the report of fifty people killed in the Mubi morning attack on worshippers at a mosque and are trying to get the actual figure of those injured and receiving treatment at various hospitals in the area, “Abubakar stated.