Murder: Benue community petitions IGP, seeks redress

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Worried by failure of Police to take any concrete steps in prosecuting killers of 45 year old, Iorchir Iormbaamo of Dzev Kindred for almost two months now, a prominent son of the Dzev kindred in Shangev-Ya District of Kwande LGA, Benue state, Rev. (Dr.) Shangevde Azongo yesterday petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.

In the petition which was made available to Peoples Daily, Rev. Azongo frowned at the attitude of the DPO, Kwande Local Council, Mr.Tserakaa D. Danger, accusing him of compromising and shielding vital exhibits that would have led to adequate arrest and prosecution of the killers.

Counsel to the complainant, Aondofa Saidu of Freedom Chambers, Makurdi, alleged that the DPO is possession of a gun that some of the suspects brought to him and which he had publicly acknowledged receipt of at a stakeholders meeting held in Kwande between Shangev- Ya Development Association, SHADA and the Local government leaders.

He equally accused the DPO of tactically refusing to put on record complaints of the relations of the deceased at different intervals, a development which forced the younger brother of the deceased to travel to the Police Zonal Command, Gboko to register his complain where a little action was taken.

According to the complainant, even at the zonal Command which swung into action and arrested many of the suspects, majority of them whose names were mentioned by the younger brother of the deceased were released and this is already causing panic in the village.

“Our fears here is that those released are boasting that they will use the DPO as an insider to ensure that the files of those already arraigned in court are not taken to Ministry of Justice for prompt action,” the petitioner noted.

While commending the Inspector General and the State Commissioner of Police for doing a good job in the state, Rev. Azongo however, urged them to prevail on the DPO of Kwande Local Council to quickly bring the gun and suspended cartilages some of the accused brought to him to State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID together with names of suspects that handed over the gun to him for necessary action.

He also, asked the Police authority to order their Area Command in Gboko to produce the suspects it released to the SCIID for proper investigation, prosecution and expeditious Justice.

It could be recalled that the victim, late Iormbaamo Iorchir was abducted in the morning in his house and gruesomely murdered in the bush by the suspects on the 14th of June, 2017 and his dead body was later discovered in the evening by a group of searchers from Shangev-Ya communities.