Murder of 4 policemen in Kaduna: Police kill 2 suspects in gun duel

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

A team of IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Operatives of Kaduna state Police Command’s Operstion Yaki has gunned down two suspected kidnappers who ambushed and killed four officers attached to the IGP IRT team near Jakasa village, Igabi local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Commissioner of Police kaduna State Command, DCP Ahmed Kontagora disclosed this during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, “ on the 16th August 2018 the team at about 6 45 PM acting on intelligence raided the kidnappers hide out along sabon Birni in Igabi local Government Area.

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, two suspected armed bandits were fatally injured and rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival.

“One AK47 Riffle and five live ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the suspects belonged to the gang of criminals terrorize Birnin Gwari axis and were responsible for the killing of one Inspr Felix Yohanna attached to FSARS last year at Walawa forest and the four IGP IRT personnel that died in the recent ambush incident at Jankasa.

“Similarly, the command`s Anti-Kidnapping and FSARS squads as well as the SIB have also recorded additional successes in arresting the seven suspected kidnappers, eight suspected armed robbers four notorious Fraudsters and three suspected shop breakers.

“We also recovered 3 AK47 Riffle 3 Magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition 2 Motor vehicles 1 Golf Wagon with Reg No. ES904FST and 1 Toyota Corolla with Reg No. RBC04MQ all blue in color. “According to DCP Kontagora, all the suspects have made useful statements and are still undergoing investigation respectively and will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of investigation.

“I want to assure members of the public that the command will not relent on its efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in Kaduna state..

“ I wish to appeal to the members of the public to continue to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information regarding the activities of persons who are likely to constitute danger to the society so as to ensure effective crime prevention and control,” He said.

It would be recalled that the slain IGP officers were Inspector Bernard Odibo, Inspector Mamman Abubakar, Inspector Haruna Ibrahim and Sergeant Emmanuel Istifanus. They were all members of the IGP Intelligence Response Team.

They were killed in an ambush by suspected kidnappers and bandits on in Rigasa Forest, Kaduna, while returning after a successful operation that led to the arrest of the kidnappers of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy.

The police team, led by Deputy Commissioner, Abba Kyari repelled the attack, killing six of the attackers. Caches of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits’ hideouts in Rigasa forest.