Muslim, Christian Interfaith Forum preaches peace, decries hate speeches

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Interfaith Forum of Muslim and Christian Women’s Association also known as Women Interfaith Council (WIC) has called on all and sundry to shun all forms of hate speeches and embrace peace in the interest of peaceful coexistence.

The women group also lamented the noticeable increase in violence which includes kidnapping, rape, sporadic killings all of which results in deaths and destruction of properties.

A statement jointly signed by the General Coordinator Hajiya Amina Kazaure, Secretary General Reverend Sr. Anne Falola Ola, Mrs Elizabeth Abuk Christian Coordinator and Hajiya Daharatu Ahmed Aliyu Muslim Coordinator said, “we as mothers strongly advocate for peace in our state and country and condemn in totality the issuance of unguarded and inflammatory statement tending towards hate speeches capable of plunging the country into catastrophic circumstances.

“We urge all residents of the state to be law abiding and to always seek for redress of any wrong done to them or their loved ones through appropriate channels.

“While we as mothers share in the pains of these constant vices of kidnapping, rape, and killings, we appeal to the government and the security agents to further enhance their apparatus /personnel for better security of lives and properties in the State.

“As peace loving mothers who has as its slogan ‘women of Faith working together as mothers of a culture of peace ‘ we are using this medium to join our voices with those of other concerned citizens by calling on every Nigerian to desist from acts that are capable of causing disunity particularly in Kaduna and the country at large”.

The women group further noted that in Kaduna metropolis for some time now, “we have enjoyed relative peace and we do not want to see this to be disrupted, because when there is no peace in the land, women and children particularly bear the brunt of the untold hardships brought by violence.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on the government, security agencies and the good people of Kaduna State to be at alert so as to ensure that no agitation by any group infringe on the rights of other citizens or degenerate into violence”.