My house under police siege -Senator Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi west senator who was released some few hours after his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport said police have laid siege on his home in Abuja.

“Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja”, he tweeted.

“All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house”, he said

Police are yet to speak on the latest development.

Melaye, in dapper T-shirt, Face cap, red trousers and red shoe, was prevented from boarding a Morocco-bound flight at the airport by Nigerian Immigration officials.

He said he was on his way for an an official assignment in the North African country.

The NIS confirmed responsibility for Mr Melaye’s arrest.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

In a twist, however, the police did not surface to claim the man they had declared wanted in March in connection with his alleged supply of arms to some thugs.

After Melaye shunned a police order to appear in a Lokoja court on March 28, the two suspects to be tried along with him disappeared from police cell.

However, they were re-arrested two days later in Benue state.

In a press briefing on 3 April, the police spokesman said the police would arraign Melaye and the other suspects on May 10.

The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.