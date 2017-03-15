N1.4bn fraud: FG slams 90-count charge on Peace Corps boss

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

The Federal Government has slammed a 90-count criminal charge against the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador (Dr) Dickson Akor and the Incorporated Trustees of the organisation for allegedly converting monies directly derived from “extortion” amounting to about N1.4billion.

Some of the charges reads: “That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about June 24, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did conduct a financial transactions when you transfered the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: the sum of N60m obtained by false pretence to one Mukthar Dantata which said transaction you designed to conceal or disguise the nature, location, source or ownership of the said money.

“That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about June 24, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N42, 428, 000.00 from Peace Corps of Nigeria which was paid into your United Bank of Africa’s account No. 1005250986.

“That you Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, both of Peace Corps of Nigeria Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, on or about February 8, 2016, at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N45, 500,000.00 from Peace Corps of Nigeria which was paid into your United Bank of Africa’s account No. 1005250986.

The charge filed by Aminu Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice also accused the defendants of laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity contrary to Section 7(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/45/2017, the defendants were further charged for wearing of uniforms and other identification marks contrary to Section 24 (1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Section 32 (1) of the Act.

The Federal government also accused the defendants of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

They were also charged in count 86 for organising and training of members of Peace Corps of Nigeria as a quasi- military organization contrary to Section 6(1)(a) of the Public Order Act, Cap P42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Count 88 of the charge accused the defendants of unauthorised display of flags contrary to section 7(4)(b) of the Public Order Act, Cap P42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

In count 89, the prosecution accused the defendants of operating as a private guard without licence contrary to section 1(1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 32 (1) of the Act.

Under the offence of obtaining money by false pretence, the Federal government alleged that Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, had between January 1, 2013 and March 6, 2017 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N274, 712, 126. 18 from unsuspecting citizens of Nigeria who paid into your Eco bank’s account No. 4582022099.

The case has been assigned to Justice Gabriel Kolawole, but a date for hearing is yet to be fixed.