N17bn oil theft: FG fine-tunes criminal charges against oil coys

By Umar Muhammad Puma

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that the Federal Government is considering the option of filing criminal charges against International Oil Companies implicated in the alleged export of $17bn worth of Nigeria’s undeclared crude and gas resources between 2011 and 2014.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this yesterday when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

This is even as the House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide detail of the multiple accounts operated by the agency.

The directives was issued yesterday by the Adhoc Committee investigating the $17 billion undeclared crude exported to global destinations, also queried the whereabouts of 47,366,887 barrels of crude lifted.

The Ad-hoc Committee led by Rep Abdulrazak Namdas, asked the agency to provide the multiple accounts operated before the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA) and also expressed concern on the barrels differential in the documents submitted to it by NNPC, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), NIMASA and Nigerian Navy on the crude oil lifted

The directive on the multiple accounts, according to the Ad-hoc, is to enable the lawmakers to ascertain and determine the actual amount accrued from the sale of crude oil and payments into Federation Account and level of compliance with extant financial regulations.

According to the documents submitted to the Adhoc Committee, 13 oil companies overlifted 7,423,266 barrels of crude in 2011 while 18 companies overlifted 20,367,803 barrels of crude in 2012.

Confirming that OICs paid directly into the CBN Petroleum Profit Tax FIRS account and also expressing concern over NNPC denial of the account, Namdas noted that Shell Petroleum specifically paid over $2 billion into the account as BO/Shell/NNPC in 2012.

However, Malami explained that his office was investigating the level of involvement of the firms to establish concrete evidence to sustain the criminal charges before proceeding to court.

He stated that nine civil litigation were already instituted in Lagos and Abuja against some IOCs and other oil firms primarily to recover the government’s undeclared crude and gas resources.

Malami clarified that though the period under investigation preceded the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government felt compelled to pursue the cases with a view to making the recoveries for the collective good of the country.

He also admitted that it was former President Goodluck Jonathan, under whose regime, the alleged theft took place, who initiated the process for the civil litigation in 2013.

Malami pointed out that there are nine ongoing cases filed in Abuja and Lagos against some companies including Chevron, Total, Agip, Adax Petroleum and Brass Oil Services Limited, aimed at ensuring strategic recovering of stolen hydrocarbon and liquified gas.