N2.8bn liabilities threaten NEMA operations-DG

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The new management of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) , has said that it inherited about N2.8billion including N665million unverified staff claims.

The Director-General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the fact-sheet, the breakdown of the liabilities profile of NEMA which the new DG inherited is as follows: N82,019,313.90(2015); N1,212,063,635.77(2016); and N1,507,087,420.82(Jan-March 2017).

The inherited staff liabilities are N9,553,400(2015); N273,592,861.12(2016) and N382,096,780.02).

The document showed that the unverified N665million became subject of dispute when it was discovered that a Level 08 officer applied for N14million as outstanding claims.

Another senior staff asked for the refund of N58million he spent on behalf of NEMA.

The unverified claims is said to be causing rift between the management and the workers especially the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria( ASCSN).

Investigation revealed that, while the workers were demanding wholesale payment of the N665million, the management is insisting on the verification of the claims.

The ACSN is also opposed to the transfer of the Secretary of the Women Commission Member of the Trade Union Congress ( TUC), Comrade Shaibu Afusatu who was redeployed to Lagos.

It demanded the reposting of the female staff to NEMA headquarters.

It was learnt that the workers’ demand for the payment of the unverified claims is behind the threats by NEMA workers to go on strike.

However, the new NEMA DG said he has no anti-labour agenda.

He said since he came on board, NEMA workers had been receiving their salaries and claims on time.

He also said he had redeployed the President of ASCSN in NEMA back to the headquarters in Abuja.

A reliable source in NEMA said: “While the workers were mounting pressure for payment of claims, NEMA management is insisting on verification of all outstanding claims.

“The next we received was threat to go on strike action.”

The source said the redeployment of a staff, Comrade Shaibu Afusatu out of Abuja was also an issue raised by the Trade Union Congress( FCT Council) against NEMA.

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress( FCT Council) asked NEMA management to “reverse the posting in line with extant labour laws , international conventions and a subsisting agreement.”

But NEMA in its response said: “The redeployment of the affected staff was a routine exercise carried out within the statutory responsibility of the management stipulated in their letters of appointment.

“The action of redeployment of staff does not in any way amount to violation of relevant section of ILO Convention 87. The agency , however, supports and encourages and allows free and legitimate association among its staff and will continue to do so.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Director-General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said: “I inherited the liabilities and for all intents and purposes, a Chief Executive ought to verify all claims that are not paid before he resumes. I am doing exactly that.

“I have not owed workers their salaries since I came on board. Also, I have been paying all the claims of workers of NEMA as and when due since I resumed in April 2017.

“I am not anti-labour but I am insisting on due process to verify the outstanding claims which I inherited,” he said.