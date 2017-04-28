N220m contract scam: Again, Babachir shuns Senate

Share This





















From Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The suspended Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Babachair Lawan again failed to appear before Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating mounting humanitarian crisis in the Northeast.

Babachair is alleged to have cornered awards of contract up to the tune of N220 million to his company, Rholavision Engineering Limited for cutting of invasive grass in IDPs camps in the Northeast.

The panel extended a second chance to Babachair to clear himself of weighty allegations levelled against him after he claimed that he was not given fair trial the first time.

Babachair however failed to show up after refusing to receive and acknowledge a letter from the panel inviting him to testify on Thursday.

It is the third time Babachair will refuse to honour Senate invitation; claiming the last time that he has been very busy, and at other time said he was bereaved and needed time to appear.

Part of what the Panel had hoped to clarify from Babachair is allegation the addresses of 20 companies awarded contracts in the Presidential Initiative on Northeast {PINE}, which was directly under the supervision of Babachir could not be traced.

An initial interim report had indicted Babachair with Senate requesting President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him.

The Presidency refused request on grounds that Senate finding was not detailed enough and one-sided.

In a surprise turn of events, Presidency removed its cover on Babachair when it suspended him last week pending the outcome of its own investigation on the matter.