N5bn fraud charge: Ex gov Aliyu faces court tomorrow

From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

A High Court II in Minna would tomorrow hear the case of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), brought against former Niger state Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu for alleged N5billion fraud and abuse of office.

Aliyu who has spent almost three weeks in the custody of the EFCC in Abuja was however, invited by the Commission over an alleged fraud to the tune of N5 billion perpetuated under his administration.

It was reliably gathered by our reporter that the commission formerly filed the case against him and his former Chief of Staff and 2015 Niger state gubernatorial candidate Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko at the state high court on Thursday with six count charges punishable under various sections of the penal code.

Consequently, the commission’s operatives and counsels were said to have arrived the high court premises at about 2;5pm in two metallic colored Mercedes bus accompanied with a Toyota Hilux van carrying mobile policemen an eye witness told our correspondent in Minna yesterday.

The team without delay went straight to the chamber of the State Chief Judge, Justice Maria Sanda Dzukogi’s office, where they officially filed the case against the defendants.

It was furthermore gathered that that the case was assigned to Justice Mohammed Aliyu Maiyaki of high court II the same day who was the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the embattled former governor to probe the administration of late Engineer Abdukadir Abdullahi Kure acused of bastardized government and did not followed due process in carrying out his mandates then.

Findings revealed that the counsels to the embattled governor have already filed a motion to secure his bail before the arraignment tomorrow.

Investigation revealed that Chief Ayodele Oladeji, SAN is expected to led the team of lawyers from the Summit Chamber in defense of the former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu.