N950m fraud allegation: EFCC quizzes ex minister, Shekarau, 2 others

From Edwin Olofu Kano

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) yesterday invited former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Engr Mansur Ahmad for questioning over alleged money laundering.

Shekarau and the two others were quizzed for over an hour for allegedly laundering N950 million, funds earmarked for 2015 general election logistics.

Barr. Abdul Adamu Fage, the counsel to Shekarau who briefed newsmen shortly after the arrival of the former Minister, said that his client and others were at the EFCC to honour an invitation from the Commission in preparation for their arraignment on Thursday.

According to him, “Shekarau is being investigated alongside Engr.

Mansur Ahmad and Ambassador Aminu Wali on a six count charge bordering on money laundering.

“Shekarau is being accused of collecting N25 million as a person from the total sum N950 million. We are here to honour their invitation after we received their letter about a week ago demanding that our clients should be available today for further questioning in preparation for Thursday arraignment.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Shekarau’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Sule Ya’u Sule and made available to newsmen in Kano iesterday said , “the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC despite lack of evidence is insisting on prosecuting the former Minister of Education Mal Ibrahim Shekarau over the 25 million naira 2015 election logistics fund allegedly given to him.

“Since 2016, when the issue of election fund came up, Shekarau was invited by the EFCC to explain the amount given to him along with other stake holders of the party in Kano to prosecute the election but he denied ever receiving such amount and challenged EFCC to produce any one who has given him the money or any evidence to prove that he actually collected the money.

“Based on this, the former minister was asked to go, however, surprisingly, for reason best known to EFCC, we received communication from the agency that the former minister is to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday this week over the same alleged 25 million naira election fund.

“Malam Shekarau recently granted interview to AIT where he scored Buhari administration below average,”the statement said.