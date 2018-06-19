NAF deploys combat helicopter to hunt down bandits in Zamfara

Share This





















The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday 18 June 2018, deployed a combat helicopter to its 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) in Gusau.

The deployment of the weaponized EC-135 helicopter is part of efforts aimed at intensifying the fight against armed banditry in Zamfara State and environs.

According to a statement by NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, the helicopter will operate from the recently constructed helipads at 207 QRG Gusau thereby enhancing overall operational effectiveness. Accordingly, the NAF will be better positioned to provide the needed air support to the additional surface forces just deployed by the Defence Headquarters to tackle the security challenges in the State. Other NAF air assets, however, remain available on nearby alternate airfields to add impetus to air operations in the State as might be necessary.

In a related development, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Kaita, also undertook an operational visit to the Unit yestetday to obtain firsthand information on the situation and address any possible challenges, the statement said.

The visit revealed that the morale of the deployed NAF Special Forces is high and they are in a state of high alert, the statement added.