NAF deploys helicopters to Takum to maintain peace

By Mashe Umaru Gwamnna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed one of its armed helicopters to Takum, Taraba State to give support to the ground forces in the effort to maintain peace in the area. The deployment of the helicopter is also to deter warring communities within the area from further engaging in violent activities. The helicopter is already carrying out armed reconnaissance missions within the Mambilla Plateau and environs.

It will be recalled that pockets of violence broke out recently around the Mambilla Plateau resulting in the loss of lives and property. The communal unrest between graziers and farmers subsequently led to the imposition of a curfew. It therefore became necessary to deploy NAF air assets towards maintaining peace and providing air cover for ground troops. So far, members of the communities have been observed to be going about their business in peace.

NAF which disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that another of its helicopter will soon be deployed to Kafanchan, Kaduna State in support of the ground forces already working to maintain peace in the area.

According to NAF, the helicopter will operate from a new NAF Forward Operating Base being established in Kafanchan, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in Southern Kaduna State.