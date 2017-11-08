NAF destroys barges containing stolen oil in Niger Delta

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has successfully destroyed some oil barges, containing stolen oil products, at Adokiakiri community in the Niger Delta.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said “illegal oil barges and storage facilities were spotted by the NAF EC-135 Helicopter during an armed reconnaissance mission on 5 November, 2017 and they were all subsequently destroyed.”

He added that the NAF remains resolute in making oil theft and illegal bunkering unprofitable.