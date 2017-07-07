NAF helicopter crashes into water in Maiduguri

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a liaison mission targeted at further enhancing the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the NAF in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

A NAF statement yesterday, said that the incidence, which occurred yesterday, was as a result of an airborne technical fault with the helicopter.

The experienced NAF pilots, however, successfully ditched the helicopter into a pool of water to minimize damage and loss of lives.

Consequently, there were neither any injuries nor loss of lives to anyone on board or on the ground.

The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence while efforts are ongoing to recover the helicopter and members of the board are already in Maiduguri to commence work.

The statement said that, NAF will continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.