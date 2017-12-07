NAF immortalises fallen heroes with hostel at AFGCS

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it commissioned a new hostel accommodation for senior students of the Air Force Girls Comprehensive School (AFGCS) Jos to further enhance the existing conducive learning environment for the students.

The hostel according to Air Force was meant to immortalise victims of insurgency.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya said the Air Force also commissioned a block of 30 x one bedroom fully furnished residential accommodation, which was named after NAF00/20247 Late Cpl Timon PM, who paid the supreme sacrifice on 27 July 2012 while fighting insurgency and terrorism as part of Operation ZAMAN LAFIYA.

The statement added that the newly commissioned girls’ hostel at AFGCS Jos is designed to accommodate a maximum of 64 final year students while the new residential block would accommodate 120 airmen/airwomen of 551 NAF Station Jos.

The Guest of Honour at the commissioning ceremony, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, commissioned the two projects.

He commended the consistency and painstaking efforts of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in ensuring that all personnel of the NAF are decently accommodated.