NAF reactivates another C-130H Aircraft

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has successfully completed the in-house life extension programme on one of its C-130H aircraft, NAF 913 thereby improving the airlift capability of the Service.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Olatokunbo Adesanya, indicated that the Chief of

Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the NAF would continue to intensify efforts at reactivating unserviceable aircraft in its inventory to enhance its operational effectiveness.

It said CAS stated this while assessing the progress of work on the in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of another NAF’s C-130 aircraft at 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot (ACMD) during his operational visit to Lagos from 23 to 24 July 2018.

The CAS, who was accompanied on the operational visit by senior officers from NAF Headquarters, also inspected and commissioned some projects at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base (SEAFB) Ikeja and the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC) Oshodi.