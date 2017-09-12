NAF reaffirms capacity to end insurgency

Share This





















…debunks report on alleged failings

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Airforce has debunked reports that that its failings allegedly led to delays in winning the war against Boko Haram.

Referring to a report in an online publication on 7 September 2017 against the Nigerian Air Force. captioned “How Nigerian Air Force’s failings allegedly prolonged war against Boko Haram”, said it was not true, and a deliberate misinformation of the public about the Nigerian Air Force in particular and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

In a statement by John Enenche, Major General Director Defence Information yesterday, NAF said , “The Armed Forces of Nigeria trained and have always operated jointly to achieve set objectives under a coordinated command and control centre which is the Defence Headquarters. Against this backdrop, it is not possible for a single service or component to frustrate or derail the aim of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

It added that, “ the ill motivated publication against the Chief of Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force should be disregarded.”

NAF said the Nigerian Air Force has lived up to its expectation in the North East, alongside the Nigerian Army and Navy for the successes recorded against Boko Haram.

It noted that, “The Air Force like the Army and Navy were not left out of the commendation given to the Chief of Defence Staff on the fight against Boko Haram by the United States of America secretary of state, on 22 March 2017 in New York.

“Consequently, Defence Headquarters hereby confirm to the general

public that the Nigerian Air Force, has never failed in its tasks against Boko Haram Terrorists in the North East. Collectively, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to work relentlessly to make Boko Haram activities in the North East history in record time.”