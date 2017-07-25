NAF regrets technical mishap in Rann

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Airforce has again expressed regrets over the technical mishap that occurred in Rann in January this year.

“Sequel to the official statement by the Defence Headquarters on the unfortunate Rann bombing incident on 17 January 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), being the Service directly involved in the incident, would once more like to convey its deepest regrets to all concerned,” NAF said in a statement yesterday.

NAF reiterated that none of its pilot leaves his base with the intention of going to kill the same set of people that he greatly sacrifices day and night to protect.

According to NAF, “The unfortunate bombing of innocent civilians in Rann, Borno State has, therefore, remained a traumatic incident for the NAF pilots involved and indeed, the entire NAF Community.”

NAF said it is already taking necessary measures along with other stakeholders to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“For instance, they are engaging humanitarian organizations in the North East with a view to understanding their programmes and locations of such programmes in order to prevent gaps in communication,” it said.

The statement also said that, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed appropriate NAF officials to intensify humanitarian intervention schemes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Rann and other parts of the North East.

It stressed that there is an ongoing NAF medical outreach programme during which over 164 IDPs from various IDP Camps in Borno State have undergone free surgical operations in the NAF medical facility in Maiduguri. The programme is still ongoing and is scheduled to last for another 3 days.

NAF solicited the understanding and support of all Nigerians and members of the International Community regarding the tragic incident.

“More importantly, the NAF again extends its most sincere condolences to all the families of the victims of the incident.”

NAF assured the general public that it remains resolute in its task of preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria and ensuring the security of all Nigerians.