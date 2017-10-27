NAF wow participants at 2017 Nigeria security exhibition

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wowed participants at the 2017 Nigeria Security Exhibition and Conference, which ended yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The Research and Development (R&D) projects displayed by the NAF at the exhibition included its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and an Automated Security Door.

The 2017 Security Exhibition, with the theme “Counter-Piracy and Protection of Critical Assets”, focused on stakeholders in the security sector and their readiness to tackle emerging security challenges in the country.

It also brought local manufacturers of defence equipment and security stakeholders under the same roof to proffer solutions to piracy, drug trafficking, kidnapping, insurgency and other security challenges.

The 3 items showcased by the NAF were made locally by the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) and the Air Force Research and Development Centre (AFRDC) Kaduna, in collaboration with some research institutions.

The NAF Stand at the Security Exhibition, which started on 24 October 2017, attracted a lot of visitors, who were simply amazed at the efforts of the NAF in coming up with the projects.

It would be recalled that one of the key drivers of the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, is “Strategic partnerships with MDAs for enhanced Research and Development”.