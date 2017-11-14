NAHCON boss meets Buhari on 2018 Hajj

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefings on Hajj 2017 and preparations for the 2018 pilgrimage.

Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, met with the President yesterday behind closed doors.

Although NAHCON boss did not speak to the newsmen on his mission to the Villa after the meeting, sources in the Presidency privy to the discussions said Mohammed gave Buhari “ a brief update on Hajj 2017 and what the commission is planning for the 2018 religious exercise”.

The sources also said the President commended NAHCON boss for the smooth Hajj operations this year and encouraged him to go a step further and ensure that next year’s operations are better.