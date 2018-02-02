NAHCON budgets N1.5bn for 2018

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has presented its 2018 appropriation proposal of N1,559,818,216 to the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of representatives on Foreign Affairs .

Presenting the proposal, the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar said the total Recurrent Expenditure which comprised of personnel cost and overhead cost amounted to N962, 073,096.

He said the Personnel Cost was N344, 728,181 while Overhead was N617, 344,915.

Mukhtar noted that for 2017, the Appropriation Act was N1, 571,990,682.20 with 58 percent performance.

According to him the Personnel Cost for 2017 is N344, 728,181 while the overhead is N629, 517,381.20.

In her remark Chairperson of the Joint Committee Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu said the 2018 budget proposal was still under consideration.

“We need to appraise them for 2017 even though we did some oversight. But we believe that there are things we need to ask some questions from them.

“They submitted the proposal and we are taking it back to different offices to look into the document submitted.

“We will then look at the estimates for last year and our oversight that we did so that they will be able to justify how they spent money and the reason why we need to consider for 2018,” Sunmonu said.

The committee will on Tuesday, Feb. 6, continue with the consideration of the budget proposal.