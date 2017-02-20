NAHCON releases 2017 list of approved hajj operators

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON ) ,has released the list of this year’s successful Hajj licensed operators.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Commission’s head of media , Uba Mana, said this followed the pre qualifications exercise carried out by the commission from December 2016 for the 176 companies which applied for this year’s Hajj license.

The statement said list of the 131 successful companies have been pasted on the commission’s notice board and its website www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng.

It said the 45 disqualified companies have up to February 28, 2017 to appeal their disqualification to the commission.