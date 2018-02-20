NANPF warns NFF to dissolve players’ status, arbitration committee

Share This





















ByAmaechi Agbo

The National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers, (NANPF), has asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to dissolve and reconstitute the Players Status and Arbitration Committee FF because its constitution was in violation of relevant provisions of the law as enshrined in the FIFA rules.

The players Union observed that the committee as currently composed does not only breach the relevant provisions of FIFA Rules governing the procedures of the Players Status committee and National Disputes Resolution Chamber and the NFF statutes in terms of representation, but also in terms of numbers of members in the committee.

The Union also observed that from a legal point of view that as a result of its faulty composition, both in terms of number and representation, decisions that will be taken from the committee will not be binding and forcible.

The union in press release signed by its head of communication, Comrade Danladi Musa added that “The importance, nature and role of the Players Status and Arbitration committee in football governance and general welfare of players and coaches who are the beneficiaries cannot be overemphasized.

“In view of the above, we crave your indulgence as the Chief custodian of our football laws to advice and request the president and members of the Executive Board of the Nigeria Football Federation to dissolve and reconstitute the committee according to the relevant provisions of the FIFA rules governing the procedures of the Players Status and Dispute Resolution chamber and the NFF Statutes without delay for the sake of industrial peace and harmony.”