NAOWA, ISMS train youths in self-reliance skills

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) and the Institute of Secretarial Management Studies, has trained 77 barracks boys in various skills for them to have good livelihood The President of NAOWA, 1 Division, Mrs Hauwa Mohammed disclosed this during the 5th graduation of the institute held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to her, the institute which is affiliated to the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State. also trained the 77 students in tailoring, fashion design, catering, crafts and computer science, catering, hotel management, office technology management and business administration and were awarded Ordinary National Diploma.

She further explained that the students were drawn from the Nigeria army serving personnel and barracks children under 1 Division, Nigerian with the aim to ensure “true qualitative transformation of the children within the barracks.

“I am convinced that education is the most effective alternative in the fight against poverty and child labor.

“To achieve this goal we must continue to invest in school infrastructure to offer qualitative education to all our children.

”The quality of education provided to our children will always be our concern, because of the brighter of all our children,” she said.

Mrs Mohammed disclosed that over the years the institute had invested substantially to improve infrastructure for qualitative education.

“We have also continued to show commitment in complementing the Federal Government effort at decreasing the level of unemployment among youths and women,” she added.

The event held at Dalet Army Barrack, Kaduna witnessed the launch of a N50m ICT laboratory.