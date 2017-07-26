NAPTIP operatives begin work in Heathrow, Gatwick Airports

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

In a bid to give human traffickers bloody nose, operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) selected for the joint operations with the Border Force of the United Kingdom have commenced operations at the London Heathrow and Gatwick Airports.

In a statement released yesterday by the anti human trafficking agency in Abuja and signed by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Josiah Emerole, it stated the team comprising of male and female operatives arrived London at the weekend and had commenced work immediately.

The statement informed that their operations entail helping to profile passengers especially those of Nigerian origin with a view to identifying Potential Victims of Trafficking (PVoT), their traffickers and collaborators.

It could be recalled that the British authorities recently approved joint operations between NAPTIP operatives and the UK Border Force at the two airports with the aim of randomly profiling passengers and identifying PVoT and suspected traffickers.