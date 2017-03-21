Nasarawa: Protest as Al-Makura’s son knocks student to death

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

There was tension yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, as hundreds of students of Government Science School, Lafia, troops out on the streets of the metropolis protesting the killing of a JSS II

students of the school, named Amos Ovyeh by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s son, Khali.

Information revealed that the governor’s son knocked down the JSS II student with his vehicle at about 8 pm on Sunday when he (the governor’s son) was returning from night club where he was allegedly drunk to stupor.

The incident occurred when the student went out to buy torchlight batteries from a nearby shop by the school gate when he met his waterloo as there was no electricity in the school.

Consequently, students of the secondary school flooded the streets of the state capital protesting the killing of their mate by son of the state governor.

However with the swift intervention of security operatives and management of the school calmed down nerves of the students.

An eye witness told our reporter that the governor’s son ran into a nearby mosque when he was being chased by irate students after knocking to death their school mate, Amos Ovyeh, pleading with people at the mosque to rescue him from the irate students.

It was discovered then at the mosque that the Al-Makura’s son was highly intoxicated with alcohol as his body oozed with liquid content suspected to be either lager beer or some kind of dry gin.

Effort to get the state commissioner for education on the matter when he had a meeting with parents of the deceased student in the office of the principal of the science school proved abortive as he ignored a team of journalists that were pestering on him for government position on the incident.

Elder brother to the deceased son’s father said during an interaction with government officials, that the family would leave everything in the hands of God to decide on their behalf, even as arrangement was been put in place by the state government to bury the deceased.