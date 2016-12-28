Nasarawa residents hail Al-makura over 200km road network

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Residents of Nasarawa state have expressed happiness over the construction of about 200 kilometres of roads across the state by the Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura led administration in the last four years.

Most people who spoke to our correspondent across the state expressed delight with the network of roads that consist of both intercity and intra city apart from rural roads.

Although some residents called for more roads across the local government areas in the state, majority are of the view that the roads constructed by the Al-makura administration has open up the state for commercial and economic activities and place the state among committee of state.

John Sunday, a resident of Akwanga local government area said that the road constructed along Diamond bank that link Jos road and the one behind Unity Bank along Wamba road has assisted tremendously in opening up Akwanga local government area of the state.

Sunday called for the speedy commencement of the Agwan Zaria Bridge to assist farmers and people of the locality to have access to the market.

Ibrahim Kassim of Nasarawa Eggon commended Al-makura for his effort in opening the state through the construction of roads across the state and appeal for the construction of asphalt road between Nasarawa Eggon and Arikya.

Alh Tahir Tanimu of Doma also added that the construction of three kilometre road in the local government has open up the local government while calling for more.

“We are indeed happy and thankful to his Excellency for the construction of the road in Doma and want him to do more around the market”

Alh Abubakar Mai Angwan Hashimu in Karu said that the service lane in Karu international market that extended to Angwan Hashimu has assisted in decongesting the ever busy Mararaba Nyanya road most especially the people of the area saying that commuters use the road when the needs arise.

When contacted, Ahmed Tukur the Special Assistant to Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on Media and Publicity said that the state government has constructed over 200 kilometres of road across the state.

Adding that apart from the 3 kilometres constructed in each of the 13 local government areas intercity roads were also constructed across some local government areas in the state.

He explained that the state government has constructed the keana-obi road, keana giza kadarko road and that of Agyaragu-Gidan Hausa – Musha –Doma road.

He said that the roads are mostly 75 percent completed, adding that the state is also constructing the Awe- tunga road, Adudu- Azara and Toto- Umaisha

Others are the Karshi -Tudun wada in karu local government area apart from the network of roads that opens up Lafia such as the Lafia -Kwandere road, UBA – Science school road and that of the Lafia east among others.

Mallam Tukur disclosed that the state government has completed arrangement for the construction of 65 kilometre federal road between Kwandere , Mada station and dari to Keffi to ease traffic along the ever busy Keffi –Akwanga Lafia road.

He also said that the state is also considering the construction of 3 kilometre road from Mararaba to Karu via agwan Hashimu.