Nasarawa Speaker cautions religious leaders against unguided utterances

From Gambo Ahmed Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has admonished religious leaders to continue to preach the message of peace, unity and tolerance among ethnic nationalities.

Abdullahi made the plea yesterday in his Sallah message signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna and made available to our correspondent in Lafia the State capital.

Balarabe congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast while calling on them to use the lesson learnt to show love fo rMuslims and non-Muslims for peace and progress of the country.

The Speaker who emphasized the need for Muslims to use the festive period to show love and care to their neighbours especially the less-privileged ones in the society in order to give them a sense of belonging.

Abdullahi urged people always reconcile with God in their daily activities as well as appealed to Nigerians to live in peace with one another as according to him “No meaningful development can strive in an atmosphere of rancor.

According to him “We must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period by sustaining the lessons and change of attitude, learnt during the Ramadan fast.”