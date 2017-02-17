Nasarawa to airlift 72 intending pilgrims to Isreal next week-Board

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barrister Clement Odeh has said that plans are on top gear to air lift 72 2016/2017 intending Christian pilgrims from the state to Israel next week.

He disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday shortly after having a brief with the intending pilgrims in his office in Lafia the state capital.

According to him, “your sojourn was supposed to be last year December as arranged. But the inconvenience came right away from leadership of the federal commission. I assure you today that official take off to Jerusalem is next week”

Barrister clement further appealed to the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large.

“While in the Holy Land, you are representing the image of the state and Nigeria. Be of good moral behavior worthy of emulation. Be prayerful for the progress of our dear state and the country as a whole,” he maintained.

He, however, admonished wealthy Christians in the society to sponsor those who cannot afford but are spiritually willing to go to Jerusalem, adding that God rewards a cheerful giver.

He also urged Christians in the state to appreciate the effort of the state government.