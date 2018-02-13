NASENI emerges ‘best performing Agency’ under Science, Tech Ministry

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NAISENI) under the leadership of Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna has emerged as the best performing agency in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Change, said it undertook a systematic assessment of 17 agencies under the federal ministry of science and technology using both qualitative and quantitative methodology and found NASENI worthy of the award.

In a statement jointly signed on behalf of the group by Dr. Ifure Ataifure, Team Leader and Patriot Sabo Odeh, National Coordinator said a sample of opinion was gathered from the various departments in the agencies.

The performance index of the agencies was analyzed, and indices for a proactive workforce were also taken into consideration and NASENI emerged tops from all indications for its Interventions in National Development.

The Agency has achieved a remarkable milestone in areas of inventions, innovations and products development through multisector interventions.

The group listed the selected milestone between 2012 to 2017 to include capacity and human resources development in areas of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Nano-technology, and Advanced Materials.

Others they said are the development of Virtual Manufacturing Laboratory which provides state of the art hardware, software and intellectual capacity for design, engineering simulation, and computer modeling of engineering processes, plants, machinery, and spares among others.