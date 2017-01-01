NASS backs IMF on speedy recovery from recession

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa with agency report

As Nigerians begin the New Year (2017), with hope for a better future, the Senate has disclosed that, the National Assembly will make laws that would take Nigeria out of economic recession.

This is even as Femi Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives has expressed hope that the 2017 budget would revive the country’s economy and make life better for Nigerians.

Recall that the International Monetary Fund, IMF, had predicted that the Nigerian economy will grow by 0.6% in 2017, effectively lifting the country out of an officially declared recession.

According to the IMF, Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product is expected to increase marginally by 0.6% with Consumer Prices rising by 17.1%.

Nigeria’s Current Account Balance is however forecast to slump further by 0.4% this year.

According to the Bretton Woods institution, the projected increase in global growth in 2017 to 3.4% hinges crucially on rising growth in emerging market and developing economies.

Senate in its New Year message titled, “Our Bond With Nigerians”, signed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the beginning of every New Year offers opportunities for introspection and renewal of hope.

He noted that “surely every Nigerian desires and deserves a good life”.

“As stated in the Legislative Agenda of the 8th Senate, the National Assembly shall make legislations to end economic recession and set Nigeria on the part of growth and development,” the Senate spokesman said.

On the specific role of the Senate in the New Year, he said the Red Chamber “shall always legislate for good governance, economic diversification, peace and security for all as the primary purpose of governance is the welfare and security of the citizens”.

“Accordingly, the 8th Senate is determined to foster and sustain mutual trust and understanding as it seeks to work with all arms of government for the good of all Nigerians. We have unshakably resolved to work tirelessly and patriotically to make Nigeria work for all citizens,” Abdullahi noted.

He added that 2017 shall be a turning point and shall be the beacon of renewed hope, positive change and a prosperous economy even as he wished all Nigerians a Happy New Year.

Gbajabiamila said yesterday that that the nation’s lawmakers would work toward speedy passage of the 2017 budget, but would not sacrifice thoroughness in doing so.

Mr. Gbajabiamila spoke with journalists in Lagos on the occasion of his constituency’s celebration of the New Year baby at the Maternal and Child Care Hospital, Surulere.

He also donated gift items to children with health challenges at the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, also in Surulere, to mark the New Year.

The lawmaker said, ”When we go back to the House, we will double and triple all efforts and make sure that this budget is passed on time,” he said.

”The good thing is that the budget year has been extended to March and there are safeguards in the constitution that provide that when the budget has not been passed during a certain period, there are certain things that can be done to keep the government running.

”But the budget will be passed soon and like it has been tagged -‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, hopefully, that is what we will see in 2017,” he said.

He added that said that though the budget was presented late, efforts would be put in place to pass it promptly.

”It’s unfortunate that the budget was presented late. I have always been an advocate that budget be presented in September or first week in October as done in advanced democracy.

”You don’t present the budget late in December and expect quick passage. The financial year is supposed to start by December 31 or January1.

”We cannot sacrifice thoroughness and good work on the altar of time, we still need to do our work ; we will ensure we fast track the passage in the shortest possible time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on December 14, 2016 in Abuja, presented a budget proposal of N7.30 trillion for 2017 before a joint session of the National Assembly.