NASS indicts FERMA over missing N10bn, wants MD sacked

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) yesterday requested for the removal of FERMA Acting Managing Director Peter Odeh Ibu over non performance of N10 billion 2016 budget.

This followed the contribution of a member of the committee Magaji Aliyu representing Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal constituency.

Aliyu who put the leadership of FERMA under fire for lack of responsibility said, the Agency is not worried over numerous death of Nigerians on the high ways on daily bases.

“The leadership of FERMA does not seem to be responsible. People are dying every day, 6 persons died along Kano/Kaduna road just yesterday and the Agency had N10 billion appropriation in 2016 budget which is not utilized”

“Decisive action should be taken against FERMA. The Managing Director should be changed, those in charge of the agency should be all removed, people are dying and you keeping N10 billion, while Nigerians are losing their lives on high ways”

The Senate Committee Chairman on FERMA, Senator Magnus Abe while decrying the state of Nigeria roads , noted that for lack of maintenance, some roads have become un-motorable.

He said the agency have failed totally in it 2016 budget performance, adding that, FERMA did not achieve anything in 2016 budget.

According to him, the management still has challenges in sincerity and honesty in discharging their duties, stressing that they should stand up to save the face of the agency from total collapse.

“It may not be your fault entirely for not performing, is-a-vis funding challenges, but there are also challenges of sincerity and honesty”, Abe added.

The Chairman promised to closely work for adequate funding of the agency, while asked the management to have clear cut expectations for the year.

FERMA Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Agency, Engr Peter Odeh Ibu explained that series of financial challenges is responsible for the agency’s inability to meet up with their mandates of road maintenance across the nation in 2016.

He said the Agency lacked trained accounts staff to handle TSA and the need to satisfy certain requirements to secure sub-TSA accounts for field offices, adding that the agency was almost grounded in 2016 because of difficulty in accessing funds appropriated to it as well as delay in budgetary approval which took off in May last year.

“Distinguished Senators, Hon. Members, challenges posed by newly introduced zero-base budget process and TSA policy, difficulties in accessing funds directly appropriated for direct Labour and delay in budget approval which took off in May last year were factors that hamper our activities,” Mbu explained.

Giving an overview of the budget performance, Ibu noted that out of N40,195,162,254.00 appropriated for 2016, only N2,244,450,976.04 was disbursed, hence, it was 31.93% performance.