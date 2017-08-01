NASS members fault Bauchi APC over congress

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama Bauchi

Members of National Assembly from Bauchi State faulted the process for the selection of delegates for the All Progressives Congress ( APC) National Congress by the state chapter of the party.

Senator Ali Wakili, representing Bauchi South, spoke on behalf of other members in a telephone interview in Bauchi yesterday, where he informed that the party leadership has sidelined some members of the party in the run-off and conduct of the congress.

Wakili said that his colleagues who were elected to the National Assembly on the platform of the party were not invited for the congress by the party leadership.

Senator Wakili, however, noted that Senator Nazif has acknowledged receiving an invitation through SMS two days ago.

“My colleague representing Kirfi/Alkaleri was not invited and I was also not invited,” he said.

According to him, delegates were not properly selected based on party guidelines, but we’re handpicked by the party leadership without the involvement of the local government’s party officials and other stakeholders.

He alleged that while INEC officials, security agents and other stakeholders were waiting at the local government’s party secretariat to meet with the party’s representatives from Bauchi, names have already been prepared and forwarded to the state secretariat of the party.

According to him, there was no proper election of delegates in Tafawa Balewa local government as required by the party’ constitution and guidelines.

In his response, the state publicity secretary of the party, Auwal Aliyu Jallah, debunked the allegation; saying the party had invited all its members of the national assembly, except Senator Ali Wakili who, he said, was on suspension by the party leadership.

He said they sent invitations to Senator Isah Hammah and Senator Suleman Nazif and left out Senator Ali Wakili because of his suspension by the party.

Jallah, who spoke on telephone, maintained that the party leadership conducted the exercise based on the provision of the party’s constitution and guidelines as provided by the national headquarters of the party.