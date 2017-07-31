NASS will receive 2018 in October – Ita Enang

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Sen. Ita Enang, has disclosed that the 2018 Budget proposal would be presented to the National Assembly in October.

Enang who made the disclosure while briefing news men at the weekend in Abuja, said the 2018 budget was one of the matters that was agreed by the Legislature and the Executive at the assent session by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“What was agreed on was that this budget will run a cycle that should end in Dec 2017 although by the Act, we are interested and working toward presenting the budget by October.

“The Ministry of Budget and National Planning, myself and the D-G Budget Office of the Federation did a presentation and a briefing of the leadership of the Assembly on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2018 as the basis for the presentation.

“What we are doing is to make sure we make every person to make inputs before we even present it to them. This is aimed at ensuring that by Oct. every matter relating to the preloading of the budget is done,” Enang said.

On the just concluded Constitution amendment by the National Assembly, Enang said “I appreciate the National assembly for the cordial working relationship that the executive have enjoyed for the first two legislative years of the 8th Assembly.

“The adjournment of the Senate and proceedings and the 6 weeks legislative holiday marks the end effectively of two years. It had been an action-packed and eventful year. It was a constitutionally engaging and legislative active year between the Executive and the Legislature,” Enang said.

He commended both the Executive and the Legislature for sticking to their beats saying each arm was simply relying on the Constitution.

“I also thank the Nigerian Media. This is a rare occasion where the media has not left the message or the ball to go after the leg. The media stayed on the matter, the issues. They did not raise other side issues which did not relate to legislation.

“Because in the previous years, you will see the media going after things which are personal to the legislature and not issues on the legislature and the executive.

He commended the National Assembly for the transparent manner in which the Constitution amendment was carried out.