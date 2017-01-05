National airline takes off this year – FG

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved that aviation guards be allowed to bear arms in order to bolster security in and around the nation’s airports.

Briefing newsmen after the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held yesterday and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said those guards would now operate with handcuffs, batons and light weapons.

He said “We are very serious about aviation security. Just last week the President approved that aviation security should bear arms. So, we are trying to make them take the form and shape of TSA (Transport, Safety Administration) of the US with K-9 dogs, handcuffs, the guards, the batons, light weapons, etc.

The minister of interior is helping us in that regard with the directive of Mr. President. They are partnering with us and other stakeholders to keep our airports secure. All these will be unveiled at the next stakeholders meeting.”

The minister also disclosed that plans have been concluded for the launch of national carrier before the end of this year.

He said “ Except with the Ethiopian Airport, it has been proven that government doesn’t do well with this kind of venture. We are going to have a national carrier. It is on course and because it is a PPP (Public Private Participation) thing and it has to follow all the due process. So, it is time consuming but I hope very soon, before the end of the year, we will have a very strong viable national airline.”

Justifying the need for a national carrier, he said “For me if any airline will have the capacity to deploy several aircrafts with seamless operation, non disruptive, provide the service, go the long haul, take advantage and give other international airlines a run for their money, we don’t need to get involved. It is because there is none.

Speaking on government plans to shut down Abuja Airport for rehabilitation, Sirika said “It is important we inform you guys that whether we shut down now or not, the runway is on its way to shutting down itself. We are all witnesses to how Port Harcourt shut itself. The PH runway was folding like mat; it was caving like deep gully erosion and FAAN was busy patching until one night it caved in and Air France landed, it destroyed their landing gear and bursted their tyres and after the

repairs the airport was closed for two and a half years until recently. Lest we forget, if at the time people have taken the appropriate action, probably they would have closed the airport for six weeks rather than two years. So, it is extremely important that when things are bordering on safety, we don’t joke about human lives.The life of one elite is not more than the life of one down-trodden person, they are all Nigerians.

“It is with great pains that we will have to resort to diverting traffic. If it was a case of where a section of the runway is bad we wouldn’t have to close the airport, we would be working at night, close at 10 and reopen at 6am. But the entire structure of the run way has failed.

“The runway was designed for 20 years to cater for not more than 100,000 people per annum. Today, it is doing over 5million persons per annum and has been there for 34 years. So, it is going for 14 years in excess of design. It is not a joke.”

The minister also disclosed that FEC approved the completion of Kaduna terminal building.

“The project was awarded in 2011 and commenced in 2012. He said “During the rehabilitation of the terminal building a contractor noticed some structural damages to the building itself and then increased the scope of what to be done to put it to use ad that necessitated the variation of contract sum.”

The cost of the rehabilitation of the Kaduna terminal was put at N1.1 billion.

Also briefing newsmen yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau, disclosed that the FEC has approved the sum of N4.6 billion for the procurement of fire fighting equipments.