National Peace C’ttee urges states, leaders on dev’t, honest dialogue

Concerned with the upsurge of agitations for the division of Nigeria and other insecurity issues, the National Peace Committee has called on State Governments to commit to developing their own people more and relying less on Abuja to fund their consumption through monthly allocations.

The Committee also encouraged the Acting President and the Federal Government to remain steadfast in the steps they are taking to reassure all communities and citizens of equal stake holding in the Nigerian project.

“In brief, Nigerians need an effective state that we can all call our own,” it noted.

To reinforce these steps, the National Peace Committee appealed that on-going efforts to reach out to leaders from various parts of the country should be broadened into honest dialogue with all segments of the Nigerian population to ensure that ordinary citizens get the opportunity to convey their views to government at the highest levels and get carried along in the formulation and implementation of government policies;

The Committee in a statement signed by General Abdusalam Abubakar and Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, chairman and convener of the National Peace Committee, NPC, underscored the need for government to urgently work with the private and voluntary sectors to put in place measures to address the crisis of skills and jobs as key vectors of radicalisation;

It recommended to the federal government to review, update and enforce all laws relating to citizenship in Nigeria to ensure the equality of all under the law;

The Committee called on politicians to deny support to or endorsement of groups that harbour or express disdain for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians;