National unity: NGO flags off distribution of national flag in Gombe

From David Hassan, Gombe

Ambassador of Voice for Change Initiative Nigeria has flagged off the distribution of national flag to Nigerians to sensitize citizens on symbol of nation unity.

The President of the association Clem Ohameze made this known yesterday in Gombe while briefing the press said 85 percent of Nigerians are yet to identify the symbol of national flag.

He said the association found it imperative to distribute 100 million flags to citizens in ensuring that each Nigerian identify symbol of nation flag.

According to him, the association will extend the exercise to local government areas through sensitization programmes inorder to educate them.

He expressed happiness which according to him the struggle of our heroes would never be invein.

While commending the effort of past leaders the president of the association called on Nigerians to be united.

We will continue to live in Harmony despite our

religion or tribe as Nigerians we are united doing so we will take our country height he said

Speaking at the event, governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who was represented by his deputy Charles Iliya appreciated the gesture and thank the association for finding Gombe worthy to flag off the exercise.

He promise to carry them alone even as he said Gombe is peace loving state where every Nigerian is free to settled.