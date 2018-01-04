Nationwide blackout looms

Share This





















As TCN announces system breakdown

By Musa Adamu

Barely 24 hrs after shutting of the national grid due to fire incident at Gas company, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet again another system collapse yesterday, January 3, 2018.

According to a statement issued by General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Ndidi Mbah, preliminary information from NCC indicated that the tripping of Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV line cut off generation from Odukpani power station to the grid.

It however, assured that the restoration of the grid had reached advanced stage.

It said TCN had also commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of the system disturbance and the outcome would publicised.

It regretted that the collapse happened at a time when work on the Western Gas Pipeline by NGC which caused system collapse yesterday was yet to be completed.

It said the grid would have withstood the Odukpani infraction, if generation along Lagos Region were available.

It said: “NGC indicated that a contractor has been mobilised to reconstruct the affected segment of the Western Gas Pipeline, so that gas supply to Omotosho, Egbin, and Olorunsogo I and II can be restored. According to NGC the work would be carried out day and night and is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

“TCN noted that with the support of the Federal Ministries of Power and Finance, it has embarked on the implementation of Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program that seeks to expand, rehabilitate and stabilize the Grid. TCN appealed for patience and understanding.”

The Federal Government had assured Nigerians that work was on to speedily restore power supply following nationwide grid shutdown.

It explained that there had been fire outbreak at the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd (NGPTC), suppliers of gas to the national thermal, necessitating a shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin 1,320MW; Olorunsogo NIPP 676MW, Olorunsogo 338MW, Omotosho NIPP 450MW, Omotosho 338 MW and Paras 60MW power stations.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the fire incident affected its Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018.

It therefore, assured that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Generation Companies (GenCos) were working to restore operation of the national grid.

It further assured that once the national grid was restored output from the hydroelectric power stations and all other unaffected gas fired thermal power stations would be increased to minimize the impact of loss of generation from the affected power stations while NNPC takes necessary steps to restore gas supply.

Statement reads in part: “Regrettably, after a sustained period of increasing production and distribution of power since September 2017 to date, the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd (NGPTC) has reported a fire incident on its Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018.

“The incident requires a shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin 1,320MW; Olorunsogo NIPP 676MW, Olorunsogo 338MW, Omotosho NIPP 450MW, Omotosho 338 MW and Paras 60MW power stations.

“The sudden loss of generation due to interruption in gas supply from these stations caused the national transmission grid to trip off around 20:20 on 2nd January 2018.”

Peoples Daily reports that most of Nigeria’s power generation is from thermal power stations that require gas for fuel.

The gas is produced by oil and gas companies overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The gas is delivered to the power stations through pipelines owned and operated by Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd (NGPTC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).