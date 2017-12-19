Naval Chief decorates first female Commodore from North

Share This





















The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Ibok Ete-Ibas, on Monday in Abuja, decorated the first female Commodore from the northern part of the country.

Mr. Ibas, a Vice Admiral, while decorating the newly-promoted Jemila Malafa, urged her to strive harder in the discharge of her responsibilities.

According to him, promotions come with greater expectations and responsibilities and as such, she should put in her best as Nigerians were expecting much from her.

Mr. Ibas was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Henry Babalola, a Rear Admiral.

The CNS said her promotion was well deserved, saying she strived very hard to meet the requirements for the promotion.

Mr. Ibas urged her to serve as an inspiration to other female officers who were yet to attain such feat, especially those from the northern part of the country.

“I, therefore, urge you to see the promotion as an opportunity to do more for the service, and of course, the entire nation.

“It is only then that you will be convinced that you have added value to our noble profession and by protecting the nation’s critical assets especially the maritime domain,” he said.

The CNS also reaffirmed the continued commitment of the service to protect the maritime sector against crude oil theft and any other illegal activities.

Mrs. Malafa expressed delight at her new rank, and promised to work even harder.

She said that being the first female officer from the northern part of the country to attain the rank of Commodore, she would motivate more female officers from the area to attain ranks higher than hers.

She commended the navy, the CNS, and other personnel for their continued support and understanding in the course of carrying out her responsibilities.(NAN)