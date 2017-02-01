Navy confiscates N420bn worth of stolen crude oil

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The Nigerian navy said it has confiscated crude oil, and illegally refined diesel which amount to a total of about N420,130,084, 010,40. excluding the value of ships, boat, tanker, vehicle and other associated items

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice admiral Ibon Ekwe Ibas disclosed this yesterday while giving the breakdown of the budget appraisals of the 2016 budget before the House committee on navy, said so far the navy have arrested 22 vessels, seized 810, 725 metric tonnes of crude oil and have seized about 1,07,104 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel.

He further disclosed that the navy have destroyed 181 in legal refineries, 38 barges, and 263 wooden boats, while 53 wooden boats, 784 suspects, 135 speed boats were arrested.

Adding that the navy have also confiscated 145 outboard engines, 2974 drums seized, 4753 jerry cans, 27 tanker truck, 47 vehicles, 15 motorcycle, 135 Geepee tanks and 148 pumping machines were destroyed.

Others included; 27 generators, 224 surface tanks, 468 Arms, 1,659 ammo, 33 other vessels, storage tanks, 24 Hoses, and 17 welding machines.

According to him, â€œdespite reduction in the overheads appropriation to the Nigerian Navy in 2016, the service were able to some notable achievements with emphasis on maintain ace effort to ensure availability of ships and helicopters for sustained patrol patrols and presence at sea.

Earlier, Chairman House committee on navy Rep Abdulsamad Dasuki (APC Sokoto), commenced the effort of the Nigerian Navy saying they have performed credibly well despite its various challenges.

He lamented that the lack of funds as responsible for the conditions and circumstances of naval operations.

He assured that the committee will be alert to ensure allocation for the maintenance and fuelling of Nigerian Navy platforms is adequately taken care of.