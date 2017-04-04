Navy releases list of candidates for Direct Short Service

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of candidates who are successful in the aptitude test for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 held on 17 December 2016.

The Navy in a statement yesterday, advised applicants to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com or www.navy.mil.ng for the list.

According to the statement, successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, Lagos State for further screening commencing from 10 April 2017.

The Exercise will involve the screening of academic certificates/credentials, medical test, physical fitness test, written and oral examinations.

Candidates are to come along with the following: a. Originals and photocopies of academic certificates/credentials including: (1) Statement of Results. (2) Testimonial for Primary and Secondary Schools attended (with Scratch Cards for Verification of O’Level Results). (3) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age. (4) NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate. (5) Four (4) recent coloured Passport Photographs. b. Writing materials. c. Three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts. d. A pair of white canvas/trainers. e. Two bed sheets and pillow cases. f. A set of Cutleries. g. Toiletries.

The statement said that. candidates who fail to report on the above stated date stand disqualified.