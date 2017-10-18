NAWOJ distributes learning materials to school girls in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi state chapter has distributed learning materials to 50 girls of Dungal primary school in Bauchi.

The items distributed include over 200 exercise books, schools bags, sandals and other stationeries.

The Chairperson of Bauchi NAWOJ Mrs Bulak Afsa disclosed this yesterday while distributing the school material to the students, saying the gesture was to commemorate the world Girl Child day celebration in Bauchi,

Afsa was represented by the Secretary of the association Hajiya Aisha Bamai, said that the gesture was to encourage girl child enrollment in school, adding that it would also support the girl child towards obtain in basic education.

She noted that the association would also champion the course of improving the socio- economic status of women and children in the state.

In his remark the village head of Dungal,Mal. Abdullahi Adamu called on government to assist in the renovation of all the five dilapidated classrooms as well as provide furniture and other learning materials for the school.

He further called for the construction of toilet facilities for the students and teachers for proper sanitation and hygiene.

Adamu appreciated NAWOJ over the gesture and for encouraging the girl child in the community towards obtaining basic education.

Receiving the materials, the head mistress of the primary schoolmarms Grace Goje appreciated the gesture and ensure that materials would be distributed to the female pupils in the school.