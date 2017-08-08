NBC solicits media participation in digital switch process

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director General of Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, (NBC), Ishaq Moddibo Kawu has called on journalists in the country to be part of the process of switching from analogue broadcasting to digital by helping to educate and enlighten Nigerians about the process.

He stated this during an inspection tour of Pinnacle Communications Ltd which is responsible for the process in Kaduna State.

According to the NBC Director-General, the role of journalists in the switch over process cannot be underestimated because of their role of informing, educating and enlightening the populace; adding that, that is why the Commission is partnering journalists for a successful switch over.

Speaking on the tour, he said his team is in Kaduna for status update on the process and to inspect installed digital distribution equipment put in place by the distributors appointed for the State which is Pinnacle Communication Ltd.

AlhajiKawu added that it is important for the team to come and see what is on ground in order to be able to appreciate and evaluate what has been done so far.

“We have seen all they have installed which include; top class transmission system, monitoring system and what remains is getting local channels into the system.

“There are areas in Kaduna that we will have to do signal assessment and take decision about how to fill the gap; but the challenges and most important thing is how to reach the people of Kaduna state.

“We have discovered that some people are bringing boxes from Abuja to Kaduna in anticipation of the fact that NBC is coming to establish signals. We told the people that we will let them know when the boxes are going to be activated because those buying the boxes discovered that there was no connection in the city and that gives us some problems.

“The ideal thing is to establish signals before boxes can be activated but you know Nigerians, they want to go the order way round selling the boxes before activation.

“However, Nigeria has made the right choice by going for digital switch over despite other sectors begging for attention because digital switch is very important process to kick start the national digital economy,” he said.

In his own remarks, the Chief Engineer of Pinnacle Communications Ltd Tony Webber said the company have the best equipment on ground and latest made in 2017 which will last for ten years before any replacement or repairs is done on it and it also made transmission easy.

According to him, there are some places in Kaduna with topographic challenges that will require booster for effective transmission to take place, and the company is working round the clock to address this issue.