NCC arrests 4 for selling pre-registered SIM cards

From Edwin Olofu, Dutse

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) yesterday in Dutse, Jigawa state arrested four black-market SIM card dealers over their involvement in selling pre-registered SIM cards to the public.

According to NCC’s Head of Enforcement Unit, Mr. Salisu Abdu who spoke to reporters in Dutse, over 70 pre-registered SIM cards of various service providers were recovered during a raid that was conducted at Hakimi street and New Market street in Dutse.

He said the operation was as a result of a tip-off over the illegal activities of SIM card dealers in the state, adding that the suspects have already been handed over to security agents for further investigation.

Abdu explained that the raid on the two identified areas by his men and security agents took them over two hours to clampdown on the hideouts of the illegal dealers.

He, however, called on service providers in the country to be cautious on how they issue SIM cards to the public, pointing out that unscrupulous individuals use fake names and bio-data to secure SIM cards through proxy, “which is criminal and fraudulent.”

According to him, “these pre-registered SIM cards are usually used to commit crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, Obtaining By Tricks, and other vices that are now prevalent in the society.

“NCC has asked operators to provide a system how registered SIM cards will be coordinated in such a way that anybody using pre-registered SIM card can be easily traced and apprehended.

“We insist on this because going after these sellers of pre-registered SIM cards have remained a herculean task, but we must continue to clamp down on these illegal dealers.

“We have had a lot of engagements with service providers on this issue of selling pre-registered SIM cards to the public, because NCC is a regulatory.

“We call on Nigerians to stop buying pre-registered SIM cards to avoid being involved in criminal activities, because when you buy these cards and start using them, you can be traced by security agents and that means you have gotten yourself in trouble.”