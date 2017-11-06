N/Delta: Why avengers withdrew from ceasefire agreement- UNDEDSS

Share This





















From Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

Coalition of Civil Society and Community Groups in the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy UNDEDSS has given reasons for the suspension by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) of the unilateral ceasefire it had committed to since mid-2016, blaming it on the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary General of UNDEDSS, Tony Ipriye Uranta, after an Emergency NEC meeting in Uyo, said the Presidency should be blamed for renewed hostilities in the oil rich region.

“The suspension by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) of the unilateral ceasefire it had committed to since mid-2016, has been blamed o the Federal Government of Nigeria’s insincerity, inertia and blind belief in the self-serving players in the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Presidency.”

Uranta, however, called on all agitated groups in the region not to lose all faith in the power of negotiations, “ even while upbraiding the Federal Government for what UNDEDSS termed its insensitivity and insincerity, as evidenced especially in its ignoring the nationally popular call for RESTRUCTURING and non-take-off of the National Maritime University, Okerenkoko till date.

“Nigerians have nobody to blame, but the Presidency which has not shown good faith concerning the Niger Delta region, for the imminent negative impact on the national economy of this portentous suspension of a ceasefire that was not respected by the Federal Government ab initio anyway, “ Uranta added.