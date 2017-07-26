NDLEA chair, Abdullah visits Illeelah border in Sokoto State

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdaullah (rtd), has paid a visit to Sokoto Illeelah border in order to review joint operations among security agents between both countries to curb the activities of illegal drug traffickers along the route.

Abdaullah expressed joy at the level of synergy between the security agents of both countries at the Sokoto – Illeelah border, while advising the security agencies to continue to share intelligence networks and be united in order to flush out the criminals as well as drug traffickers from the zone.

Also speaking, the customs officer in charge of Sokoto-Illeelah border, Supol Aliyu Saidu told the NDLEA chairman and his team that their Mobile Interpol Network Device (MIND) was working effectively.

On his part, an officer of the Nigerian Immigration Services at the border, Supol Aliyu Sakaba, expressed delight at the level of synergy being enjoyed from other security agencies as the passports of the passengers as well vehicles are properly checked at the border with the use of MIND.

In his response, the leader of INTERPOL team, Mr. Halide Illo, advised that the MIND should be put to use effectively so as to curb the activities of criminals, recovery of stolen passports and vehicles at the border.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA chairman’s team during the visit to Illeelah border proceeded to CERASA post in Niger Republic to see the porosity of many Illegal criminal routes which terminated at the post.