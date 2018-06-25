NDLEA urges end to drug abuse, illicit trafficking

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

As Nigeria will tomorrow join other countries to commemorate 2018 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, citizens have been urged to join the quest to mitigate the menace, through concerted action.

Giving this charge in Abuja, Chairman, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd), reiterated that the menace has enormous devastating consequences, which citizens and other stakeholders must unite to combat.

Recall that June 23 of every year, has been set aside by the United Nations as an International Day to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and its Illicit trade, with a view to provide educational materials to stakeholders all over the world, helping amplify the message.

The NDLEA Boss, who spoke through the Agency’s Chief of Staff, Femi Oloruntowa during a pre-event press briefing in the nation’s capital city, noted that the menace portends grave danger for the country.

According to him, “drugs are harmful to health; they ruin careers, break homes, fuel violence and criminalities. And drug trafficking disrupts the economy and ultimately destroys a nation.

“All relevant stakeholders such as Federal government agencies, state Governors, Non-governmental organizations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, educational institutions and families must unite to combat the menace.”

Col. Abdullah explained that the theme for the 2018 commemoration has changed from last year’s, which is “Listen First: Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe.”

He, however, assured that NDLEA and NAFDAC have cross cutting responsibilities of checking the influx of harmful drugs, adding that the two Agencies have resolved and are working hand in hand to address the disturbing trend.