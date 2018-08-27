NEMA, NMA in pact to assist disaster victims

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have commenced a process of partnership to strengthen the provision of quick and appropriate emergency medical assistance to disaster victims in the country. As a Bilateral Technical Working Group (BTWG) has been established between NEMA and the NMA to draw up details of the working relationship.

Director General of NEMA Engr .Mustapha Maihaja who led management staff of the agency to meet with the national executives of the NMA in Abuja at the weekend identified the imperatives for the partnership to actively engage members of the association in addressing gaps in the provision of medical supports in the aftermath of disaster incidents.

A statement signed by the Head Media and Public relations , Sani Datti said Maihaja stated that 1though there were a number of medical personnel in NEMA, response to disaster situations would always require more professionals “to guide and direct us appropriately.”

The Director General said partnership with the NMA would avail the services of specialists in various medical fields to deal with situations such as malnutrition among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), deployment of First Aid by emergency workers and advocacy against environmental health issues among others.

The National Executives of the Association led by the President Dr. Francis Adedayo in discussion with the NEMA management noted that the partnership would enable them offer more services to the less privileged and those in distressed in all the states of the federation including FCT with specialist in all the categories of the medical profession.