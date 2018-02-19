NEMA replies Reps, denies complexity in alleged N17bn fraud

Share This





















By Mashe Umau Gwamna

The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) said it was ready to account for the alleged N17 billion either budgeted or statutorily allocated to it in the last one year.

NEMA said it had taken note of the resolution of the House of Representatives to look into alleged N17 billion allocations.

Recall that, the resolution followed a motion by a member of the House, Honourbale Benjamin Wayo( APC, Benue).

A agency in a statement by its Head, Media and Public Relations, SaniDatti, said as a law-abiding agency and in deference to the mandate of the House of Representatives as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, NEMA management will respond to any invitation by the House and oblige it any information requested.

“This administration is committed to transparency, probity and accountability. It is therefore ready to account for the allocations made to NEMA in the last 10 months since it came on board, “ It said.

NEMA, however, stated that it is ready to account for all funds appropriated or released to it in line with its mandate. “With all sense of responsibility, the nation is assured that no allocation was siphoned under any guise.

“The agency believes that there is a communication gap between it and the House. But by the time NEMA management responds to the request of the House, the facts and figures will be presented to ensure that all parties are on the same page.

“ The attendant understanding between the two parties will also lead to enhanced collaboration.

“NEMA however has faith that Honourable members will be fair whenever it is invited by the House bearing in mind that we are all serving to make this nation greater.

“We respect the constitutional rights of the House to hold any agency accountable. We also want to state in clear terms that NEMA has nothing to hide,” the statement said.